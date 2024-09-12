Mother remembers daughter allegedly murdered by Uber driver

A mother is devastated after her daughter was allegedly murdered by her ride-share driver earlier this week in Indianapolis.

She spoke to Scripps News Indianapolis for the first time after her daughter’s body was found on Monday.

“I keep waiting for her to walk through that door, but I know she won’t,” Rise Dixon, Chanti Dixon's mom said.

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of a 29-year-old man. The man, according to IMPD, was an Uber driver who picked up Chanti Dixon prior to her death.

Dixon was found to have suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Preliminary court documents say the Uber driver told police differing stories before eventually admitting to shooting Dixon in the back of his car.

The Uber driver also admitted to sexually assaulting her, according to court documents.

“For people out there that’s doing stuff like that man did to my child, because you picked up a stripper at work and thought that no one would care, we do, and you can’t do that,” Rise Dixon said.

Rise Dixon described her daughter as fun and a ball of life.

“If you’re in the rideshare, get on FaceTime with somebody, take self-defense classes,” the mother said.

The nonprofit #WHATSMYNAME is reiterating the message about being safe when in a ride-share.

“Everything we do is before you get in the car. The stop, ask, match and inform. Matching the license plate, asking the driver what’s my name,” Founder Seymour Josephson said.

Rise Dixon hopes her daughter's legacy lives on forever.

“Don’t let what happened to her diminish what she put out in the world,” she said.

