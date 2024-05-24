NYPD officers save puppy's life after owner threw it off a ledge

Officers with the New York City Police Department helped save a puppy’s life after it was thrown off a ledge.

Police said the dog, named Rocket, sustained “horrific” injuries in the incident.

In body camera footage shared by the NYPD on X, officer Kelsey Garcia is seen in tears holding Rocket as she assesses his condition.

“She threw him. He’s in shock. He’s bleeding from the mouth. He’s breathing, though,” the officer said. “It's shallow, but he’s breathing. He’s not responding.”

When a puppy sustained horrific injuries at the hands of it's owner last week, @NYPD33Pct officers intervened, cradled the injured animal & rushed the pup to the nearest @ASPCA for immediate medical attention. Thanks to their actions, Rocket is alive today.



Watch⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IUh0KlZXlr — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 21, 2024

Local station WABC-TV identified the owner of the dog as 26-year-old Cleopatra Morgan. Morgan reportedly threw the dog over a ledge and told police that she “snapped.”

Police rushed the puppy to the nearest American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals facility for medical attention.

In the video, Garcia is shown cradling Rocket until handing him off to professionals at the ASPCA facility.

The NYPD said officers from the 33rd precinct, which serves the Washington Heights section of northern Manhattan, saved the puppy’s life.

“Thanks to their actions, Rocket is alive today,” the NYPD said on X.

The ASPCA team said Rocket is recovering well after leg surgery and treatments for various other injuries, according to WABC. It will take about six to eight weeks for him to be healthy again.

"He's come through the critical part of everything and seems to be doing well at this point. I met him yesterday and he's a very happy little dog. He just really wants to be around people. He's a trooper," surgery director Dr. J'mai Gayle said, according to WABC.

WABC reported that Morgan has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, torture/injure/not feeding animals and criminal possession of a weapon.

Scripps News has reached out to the NYPD and ASPCA for more information.