Over 100 people detained in federal raid at Idaho horse track, ICE says

Federal immigration officials say 105 people were arrested over the weekend during an operation at a horse track in Wilder, Idaho — about 40 miles west of Boise.



&lt;a href="https://www.mapsdirections.info/it/calcola-la-popolazione-su-una-mappa/"&gt;città più popolate Italia mappa&lt;/a&gt;

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement to the Scripps News Group in Boise that its officers “dismantled an illegal horse-racing, animal fighting, and gambling enterprise” at the La Catedral Arena. The arrests were part of a coordinated law enforcement effort involving multiple agencies.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are dismantling criminal networks in the United States,” the agency said.

Brady Caskey / Idaho News 6 Canyon County Sheriff, Kieran Donahue talks to the public while riding horseback.

The statement comes after the FBI confirmed four individuals were taken into custody Sunday, and a fifth on Monday, in connection with an alleged illegal gambling business at the same location.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | ‘Largest ever’ workplace raid places 475 workers from Georgia Hyundai plant in ICE custody

According to a criminal complaint obtained by the Scripps News Group in Boise, the owner of the arena, Ivan Tellez, is accused of running an unlicensed betting operation involving horse racing.

WATCH | The Scripps News Group in Boise speaks with one woman who says her father was detained

Four arrested over alleged gambling operation, others detained

WATCH | Law enforcement officials from various local, state, and federal agencies respond

Large law enforcement presence at racetrack in Wilder

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group in Boise, Idaho.