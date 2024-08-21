Police raid Andrew Tate's home in Romania as new allegations involving minors emerge

Masked police officers in Romania carried out fresh raids early Wednesday at the home of divisive internet influencer Andrew Tate, who is awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Romania's anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, said it was searching four homes in Bucharest and nearby Ilfov county, investigating allegations of human trafficking, the trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements and money laundering. The agency added that hearings will later be held at its headquarters.

Tate's spokesperson, Mateea Petrescu, said in response to the raids that "although the charges in the search warrant are not yet fully clarified, they include suspicions of human trafficking and money laundering" and added that his legal team is present. Petrescu did not address the allegations involving minors.

RELATED STORY | Influencer Andrew Tate detained in Romania for 'sexual aggression'

Dozens of police officers and forensic personnel were scouring the 37-year-old's large property on the edge of the capital Bucharest. "During the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence," DIICOT noted in its statement.

Tate and his 36-year-old brother Tristan, both former kickboxers and dual British-U.S. citizens who have amassed millions of social media followers, were arrested in 2022 near Bucharest along with two Romanian women. Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four last year. They have denied the allegations.

Petrescu said late Wednesday that the Tate brothers have been detained for 24 hours, which is the maximum DIICOT can hold them without a judge approving a request by prosecutors for a longer period. "As of yet, no proposal has been submitted by the prosecution," she said.

As the brothers were ushered from their home into a police van outside, Andrew Tate complained to reporters that the case was progressing too slowly. "What I've done wrong, who knows," he claimed.

Andrew Tate is known for expressing misogynistic views online, amassing 9.9 million followers on the social media platform X. He's repeatedly claimed that prosecutors have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him. He was previously banned from various social media platforms for misogynistic views and hate speech.

RELATED STORY | Lawyers of alleged Andrew Tate victims say clients are being harassed

In April, the Bucharest Tribunal ruled that the prosecutors' case file against the four met the legal criteria and that a trial could start, but did not set a date for it to begin. That ruling came after the legal case had been discussed for months in the preliminary chamber stages, a process in which the defendants can challenge prosecutors' evidence and case file.

After the Tate brothers' arrest in 2022, they were held for three months in police detention before being moved to house arrest. They were later restricted to the Bucharest and Ilfov counties, and later to all of Romania.

Last month, a court overturned an earlier decision that allowed the Tate brothers to leave Romania as they await trial. The earlier court ruled on July 5 that they could leave the country as long as they remained within the 27-member European Union. The decision was final.

In March, the Tate brothers also appeared at the Bucharest Court of Appeal in a separate case, after British authorities issued arrest warrants over allegations of sexual aggression in a U.K. case dating back to 2012-2015. The appeals court granted the British request to extradite the Tates to the U.K., but only after legal proceedings in Romania have concluded.