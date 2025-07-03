Sean 'Diddy' Combs will remain behind bars over concerns of his violent behavior, judge says

Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain behind bars, likely until his sentencing hearing, after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution on Wednesday following a federal trial.

Combs was spared guilty convictions of the three more serious charges he was accused of, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

But the 55-year-old music mogul is not yet a free man. He has spent over nine months in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since he was first taken into custody in Sept. 2024.

TRIAL RECAP | 'Diddy' denied bail after mixed verdict in federal sex trafficking trial

Despite his defense team's request, Combs was not released following the conclusion of the jury trial on Wednesday.

Judge Arun Subramanian sided with the prosecution's request to keep him locked up, saying that Combs' natural tendency to commit violent acts is concerning.

Testimony over the months-long trial highlighted repeated incidents of Combs' aggressive and physically violent behavior — not just with his ex-girlfriends but with other people around him.

His defense team admitted he had violence issues, with attorney Marc Agnifilo stating that if it were a case trying Combs for domestic violence, he would have had to plead guilty to that. The judge read some of those Agnifilo's quotes during the trial back to the defense when discussing why he wouldn't grant their bail request.

The judge pointed out that Combs knew he was being investigated in early 2024 before was he formally charged, and yet he was still committing acts of violence against his girlfriend at the time, who testified during the trial under the pseudonym "Jane."

RELATED STORY | 'We will continue to fight': Cassie lawyer reacts to Sean 'Diddy' Combs verdict

Letters asking that he be released, as well as letters requesting that he stay incarcerated, were submitted by both teams.

Celebrity stylist Deonte Nash, who testified about his experience being physically assaulted by Combs, said in part, "Mr. Combs has a long, well-documented history of violent, coercive, and retaliatory behavior. Over the years, he has repeatedly escaped meaningful accountability, and each time this has only reinforced his sense of impunity. If he is released now, I have no doubt he will see it as yet another license to continue intimidating, threatening, and harming people who challenge or expose him."

Combs faces a maximum sentence of 10 years for each of the charges the jury found him guilty of, which is seen as a win for his defense team since the more serious charges carried life sentences.

However, the prosecution and defense have different ideas of the sentencing guidelines for these charges.

According to court filings, the prosecutors estimate Combs will qualify for a prison term of more than four years with credit for his time already served, while his team believes it should be around two years.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3, but the defense team is pushing for a sooner date.