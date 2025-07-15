Cuts at the Department of Education could hit vulnerable students hard, advocates worry

President Trump's plan to downsize the Department of Education could mean nearly 1,400 employees there will lose their jobs.

A downsized Department of Education could have major impacts for students who attend public schools and universities in the U.S.

The agency, created in 1979, helps to distribute financial aid, support special education and protect students' civil rights.

The Trump administration, though, claims those initiatives won't go away.

"It is not the president's goal to defund the programs. It is only to have it operate more efficiently," said Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

But some who work in education worry that students who rely on those programs will suffer without the department operating at full force.

Eric Duncan is with think tank EdTrust.

"The most vulnerable student populations, students with disabilities, students that need those specific protections are going to be the ones most affected by these cuts," Duncan said.

That could include students who rely on the office of civil rights, which investigates discrimination complaints, like antisemitism.

A former staffer of that office testified Tuesday that due to cuts, that office can't fulfill its mission anymore.

But advocates of a smaller Education Department say it's grown too big and a smaller model will help students.

"A smaller Department of Education is significantly better for students and families to get a better education because they will have less oversight, interference, and freedom in what they seek for their kids," said Jeanne Allen, CEO of the Center for Education Reform.

Education Department employees who were told they were fired earlier this year have been on paid leave since March.

With the Supreme Court's ruling, those employees can now be fully terminated.