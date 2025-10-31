Mother fears Head Start closure amid funding lapse during government shutdown

Head Start programs that provide early education and child care for low-income families are beginning to run out of money as the government shutdown drags on.

As of Nov. 1, programs in 41 states are expected to exhaust their federal funding, threatening services for about 65,000 children nationwide.

Head Start centers offer early learning, nutrition and health screenings for children up to 5 years old. Without additional funding, classrooms could close, teachers may go without pay and parents will be left scrambling to find care.

Kim Gusey, who has two foster children ages 5 and 3 enrolled in Head Start, said she’s terrified of what will happen if the program shuts down. Her 3-year-old, who has special needs, receives specialized care through the center.

In an interview with Scripps News, she had a message for lawmakers.

“Please, keep these schools open. They educate children," Gusey said. "People need it. People need to be able to live. It’s affecting the middle-class people the most.”

Gusey noted that her husband will have to stay home from work, without pay, to take care of their children if they are unable to go to school.

The government shutdown is now approaching one month, with Republicans and Democrats still deadlocked over health care policy. The longest shutdown in U.S. history occurred in 2018–2019 and lasted 35 days.