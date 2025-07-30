Federal Reserve expected to keep interest rates steady amid Trump’s calls for cuts

The Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady today despite President Donald Trump’s calls for cuts. The board finishes a two-day series of meetings on Wednesday.

President Trump wants lower rates to make borrowing more affordable for Americans. However, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has warned that tariffs are already raising inflation concerns.

President Trump plans to impose new tariffs Friday, claiming they generate revenue and boost domestic production.

Federal interest rates reached their highest levels in 2023 and 2024 in over two decades to combat high inflation. Powell has stated the Federal Reserve's goal is to keep inflation to an annualized rate of 2%.

As inflation eased in 2024, the Federal Reserve issued three sets of interest rate cuts, but hasn't made any additional reductions since President Trump took office in January.

According to data released earlier this month, the consumer price index rose 2.7% in the 12-month period ending in June. The inflation rate is 0.3 percentage points higher than May's rate of 2.4%.

"We would be helped if interest rates come down," President Trump said, but acknowledged the Federal Reserve Board would be responsible for any changes.

