Federal worker asks apartment for extra time to pay rent during shutdown. They filed an eviction

A West Palm Beach federal employee who worked without pay during the recent government shutdown is now facing eviction after his apartment management company refused to grant him extra time to pay his rent.

Francisco Isern, who spent 20 years serving in the Army and now works in IT for the Department of Veterans Affairs, was required to work during the shutdown because his job is considered "mission critical."

Isern hoped the shutdown wouldn't last long, but as it stretched into its second month, he couldn't pay November's rent.

For the first time in his 10 years living at his West Palm Beach apartment building, Isern missed a rent payment.

He sent a letter to the property management company explaining his situation as a federal worker going without pay and requesting extra time to pay once he received his back pay.

"I think I have a fair reason why I'm not, you know? It's out of my control," Isern told the Scripps News Group station in West Palm Beach.

The management company didn't respond until Wednesday, when Isern received a text message stating: "Good morning, Francisco. Eviction has been filed. Total balance with filing fees is $2,427.00."

Isern's rent is $1,750 per month, but he said the fees aren't his biggest concern.

"It's a serious business, you know? You put [an] eviction notice on my record. What are my chances of getting leased under my name after this?" Isern said.

Patrick Franklin, president and CEO of the Urban League of Palm Beach County, called the situation "a travesty."

"I wish we had the funds to help him in this situation, but our funds — a lot of our funds for emergency relief are tied to government funding," Franklin said.

Franklin said his organization has spoken with multiple federal workers unable to cover their bills during the shutdown, but none facing eviction. He noted that the conventional advice is to ask landlords for more time.

"Taxpaying Americans here in this country that are being affected all the way down the line, and for us not to have that knowledge to feel that? Shame on us," Franklin said.

Multiple attempts to reach the management company for comment were unsuccessful.

"I give respect and I expect respect back. And that was disrespectful on their part," Isern said.

With the shutdown ended and back pay expected, Isern is unlikely to lose his home. However, he's vowing to fight to get the eviction filing removed from his record.

"My name, my reputation is on the line, and they're threatening my reputation right now," Isern said.

Isern said he expects to receive his first missed paycheck early next week. The Urban League has offered to help intervene and work things out with his landlord.

