Thinking of buying a house? This number might change your mind

Is it better to rent or buy? New LendingTree data suggests renting may be the more affordable option.

The median monthly gross rent payment in the U.S. is $1,487, while homeowners pay about 36.9% more on average, according to LendingTree. The typical monthly mortgage payment is $2,035.

LendingTree said the gap between rent and mortgage payments widened by about $500 between 2023 and 2024. While costs vary by area, there isn’t a single metro among the nation’s 100 largest where renting is more expensive than owning.

In Bridgeport, Connecticut, buyers pay about $1,565 more per month than renters. In Phoenix, the difference is just $184.

Although renting generally costs less — and avoids the upkeep expenses of homeownership — buying has long-term benefits. Putting money toward a mortgage can help build equity, but that depends largely on how long you stay in the home.

“The equity you can build in a home you own can provide valuable financing options in the future for things like a home remodel, starting a business or knocking down high-interest debt,” said Matt Schulz, LendingTree’s chief consumer finance analyst. “To reap all of these benefits, you likely need to stay in the home for more than a few years. But it can pay off if that’s your plan.”

Schulz noted that higher interest rates have discouraged both first-time buyers and current homeowners from purchasing. For those who already own and want to upgrade, many feel locked in to their lower-rate mortgages.

“They’re choosing not to buy a new home because they’re reluctant to trade their current low-rate mortgage for one at today’s higher rates,” Schulz said. “Some people are even becoming resigned to the fact that they’ll never be able to own a home. That sort of decision has massive ramifications, not just for individuals but for the economy as a whole. Unfortunately, however, that doesn’t seem likely to change anytime soon.”

LendingTree offered a few tips for renters who are considering buying a home: