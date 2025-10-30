'Huzz,' 'six-seven' & more: What do these new Gen Alpha words actually mean?

If you ever felt lost listening to kids talk these days, you're not alone. Generation Alpha is constantly introducing new words into the mix, stumbling up both parents and teachers. But we've got your back.

Today's class is in session and we're learning to speak fluent Gen Alpha. Our instructors: Physical Education teacher Aidan Warzecha and Seventh Grader Hadly Lesnew.

"Being the middle school, we got 900 kids here. We have over 50 in every P.E. class here, so I'm constantly around them," Mr. Warzecha said.

Today's lesson: translating the ever-evolving Middle School Dictionary. According to Mr. Warzecha, the top-tier terms are "clock it," "rage bait," "Huzz," and their ultimate favorite: "Six Seven."

"'Six, seven' is the most. I hear 'clock it' now recently a ton I see 'clock it,'" Mr. Warzecha said. "Before you can even instruct. Once you say 'six', you know it's seven, and they are going to erupt."

But what does it mean?

"I believe it came from a basketball player, the Ball family, LiAngelo Ball came up with a song of it, and then I heard that they asked how tall he was and they're like 'idk maybe 6 or 7,'" Mr. Warzecha said.

"I think it really popped off when a kid, Mason, said '6-7,'" Hadly said.

And just when you thought you had those, the kids hit you with a new one: 41, with the opposite hand motion. And then Bop, that's like someone who's had multiple girlfriends or boyfriends.

"It's like 'you're a bop,'" Hadly said, demonstrating how to say it.

Got it. Don't be a bop. And then there's Italian Brain Rot.

"It's like characters, so if you look up-there's like Brr Brr Patapim, Tung Tung Tung Sahur, Ballerina Cappucina," Hadly said.

Those are random AI characters over Italian music. And then, there's perhaps the strangest one, which means nothing.

"It's just like something people like to say they'll just like go around and be like 'stop digging in ya butt, twin,'" Hadly said. "Random stuff on the internet."

"'Huzz' is like a new one as well. I hear it. I got some mixed emotions. What I think it means is like crush," Mr. Warzecha said. "Maybe next week I'll be told a new one from one of the students but I learn from them, and right now these are the main ones I'm hearing for sure."

Translation: just smile, nod and clock it.

"Advice for the parents, I would say, just if you're hearing any of these different words, let's make sure we kinda ask the meaning," Mr. Warzecha said. "We don't want our kids going around saying things that they don't know the meaning of it and also that the meaning is good, something we want to be sharing out. For sure."

This story was originally published by Christiana Ford with the Scripps News Group in Detroit.