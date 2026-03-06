How much is the Iran conflict costing the US?

Early estimates suggest the escalating U.S. military conflict with Iran may have already cost American taxpayers more than $1 billion, and analysts warn the total could continue to climb dramatically if operations continue.

The military operation ordered by Donald Trump has involved deploying ships, aircraft and tens of thousands of U.S. troops to the region, along with the use of some of the Pentagon’s most expensive weapons systems.

Because the full scope of the operation is not public, it is difficult to calculate an exact price tag. But estimates from budget analysts and defense experts suggest the costs are rising quickly.

One major expense comes simply from moving forces into position. Deploying ships, aircraft and troops to the Middle East cost an estimated $630 million before the strikes even began, according to analysis in the Wall Street Journal by Elaine McCusker, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute think tank and a former Pentagon budget official.

Military deployments on that scale require transporting equipment, maintaining aircraft carriers and fighter squadrons and supporting tens of thousands of personnel stationed across the region.

The conflict has also resulted in costly hardware losses. The U.S. Central Command reported that three F‑15E Strike Eagle fighter jets were shot down over the weekend during operations tied to the conflict. Each aircraft costs roughly $90 million, meaning those losses alone represent nearly $300 million in military equipment. Replacing advanced fighter jets can take years and requires billions of dollars in procurement budgets.

Another significant factor is the cost of the weapons used in the strikes themselves. Reports indicate U.S. forces may have used Tomahawk cruise missile systems in attacks on Iranian targets. Each missile costs roughly $2 million, according to defense budget estimates.

The operation has also involved flights by the stealth B‑2 Spirit bomber, one of the most expensive aircraft in the U.S. military. Operating a B-2 costs nearly $150,000 per flight hour, according to Pentagon budget data, not including the cost of the weapons it carries.

The Atlantic reported that the U.S. Department of Defense has circulated a preliminary estimate that the conflict could cost about $1 billion per day, according to a congressional official familiar with the discussions.

When factoring in the initial deployment costs along with that estimated cost of daily operations, this tracker estimates how much total spending has surpassed, tapping CENTCOM and Pentagon data. By the end of the day Thursday, that total has risen past $5.7 billion.

The longer the conflict lasts, the more expensive it could become.

An estimate from the Penn Wharton Budget Model suggests the total cost of a war with Iran could ultimately reach between $40 billion and nearly $100 billion, depending on the duration and scale of the conflict.

Those figures reflect direct military spending, funded by the American taxpayer. Economists say broader impacts, including energy price spikes or disruptions to global shipping routes, could carry additional economic consequences for the United States.

