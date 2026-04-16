US says Iran port blockade is working, forcing ships to turn back

U.S. military leaders said Thursday the ongoing blockade of Iranian ports is working.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon announced the United States would block all ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports. The move is intended to pressure Iran into reaching an agreement with Washington.

RELATED STORY | Trump threatens to strike Iran's infrastructure if Strait of Hormuz isn't reopened

While the U.S. has declared military success over Iran, the country’s control of the Strait of Hormuz remains a sticking point. The strait, a major passage for oil tankers, has seen closures that caused oil prices to rise.

“Let me be clear — this blockade applies to all ships, regardless of nationality, heading into or from Iranian ports,” Gen. Dan Caine said. “Enforcement will occur inside Iran’s territorial seas and in international waters.”

U.S. military operations have “eliminated” the Iranian navy, said Pete Hegseth, who has been involved in the strategic communications effort.

RELATED STORY | How the Iran war is choking critical aid distribution around the world

“The math is clear. We’re using 10 percent of the world’s most powerful navy, and you have zero percent of your navy,” Hegseth said.

Officials said at least nine ships have complied with U.S. orders to turn around since the blockade began earlier this week.

According to a source familiar with the discussions, the United States has outlined a series of “red lines” for any agreement. Those conditions include ending all uranium enrichment, dismantling key nuclear facilities, surrendering its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, agreeing to a broader regional de-escalation framework, ceasing funding for proxy groups and fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz without imposing tolls.