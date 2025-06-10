Newsom says Trump ‘wanted chaos,’ sends 800 more officers amid ICE protests

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is deploying more than 800 state and local law enforcement officers to assist during ongoing protests sparked by President Donald Trump’s immigration raids.

Over the past four days, thousands have gathered in and around Los Angeles to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations — with some demonstrations turning violent.

The Los Angeles Police Department says protesters have thrown objects at officers near the federal courthouse, prompting the use of gas canisters and other munitions.

Newsom criticized President Trump, accusing him of provoking unrest by federalizing the National Guard and deploying 700 Marines to the region.

"Chaos is exactly what Trump wanted, now we are sending in hundreds more law enforcement to pick up the pieces. State and local leaders stand together, coordinated and resolute to ensure the safety of the Los Angeles region," Newsom said.

Under Newsom's orders, more than 640 Highway Patrol officers will assist the Los Angeles Police Department with the protests and roadway and highway safety efforts.

“We are grateful for the swift and coordinated response from our mutual aid partners,” said Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell. “This unified effort allows us to maintain public safety, officer safety and restore order.