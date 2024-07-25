Southwest Airlines deals with exploding soda cans caused by intense summer heat

Southwest Airlines says that intense summer heat waves have caused cans of soda to explode on some of its flights, even injuring some flight attendants.

The airline said while no passengers were hurt or affected by the bursting cans, at least 28 flight attendants reported being hurt.

The airline maintains a significant presence at airports in states and cities where soaring temperatures and intense heat waves have brought sweltering conditions to residents and travelers. In some cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Dallas, record breaking summer heat has blanketed those areas in recent weeks.

Southwest said it is educating employees on how to stay safe and mitigate heat-related hazards.