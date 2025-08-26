Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

American pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce are getting married. The two made the engagement announcement Tuesday in a joint social media post.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the caption reads, alongside a photo of Swift embracing a kneeling Kelce.

Few things have captivated NFL and pop culture fans in recent years like the Swift-Kelce "Love Story," which seemingly began to blossom in July 2023 after Kelce attended Swift's concert at the Chiefs' GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as part of her Eras Tour. But the connection didn't happen immediately.

Following the concert, Kelce admitted that he attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet — a staple accessory among her fans — with his phone number on it. However, while Kelce likely has full access to Arrowhead Stadium on Chiefs gamedays, when someone like Swift is in town that apparently isn't the case, as Kelce said his attempt wasn't successful.

It wasn't until a month later on an episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" that Kelce confirmed he had, in fact, been in touch with Swift since the concert and invited her to “come see me rock the stage” at Arrowhead.

"We'll see what happens in the near future," Kelce said at the time.

And just like that, 78 days after rocking Kansas City with back-to-back sold-out shows, Swift made her return to Arrowhead, this time to see Kelce perform under the bright lights. But rather than leave a “Blank Space” next to Kelce’s celebrity mom, Donna, there was Swift — watching the “Bad Blood” between the Chiefs and Bears decked out, fittingly, in “Red” at the invitation of Kelce.

In the months thereafter, the "Enchanted" duo began appearing together more frequently — notably being seen holding hands at a "Saturday Night Live" season premier after-party in New York City. Swift also attended another Chiefs game on Christmas Day before ringing in the New Year with her new beau.

More Chiefs games and even more public appearances followed, with Swift also meeting some of those in Kelce's extended circle — including brother Jason, sister-in-law Kylie, his parents, and even Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. And although the two never made a formal statement announcing their relationship publicly, it was certainly official after the 2024 AFC Championship Game, when Swift greeted Super Bowl-bound Kelce with an on-field kiss.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.