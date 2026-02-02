Crime suspected in disappearance of 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother

Authorities in Arizona say they are now investigating a crime after the mother of Savannah Guthrie — a co-anchor of NBC's "Today" show — was reported missing.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) said Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her house around 9:30 Saturday night and was reported missing by her family the next day. Sheriff Chris Nanos said Monday that some things were found at the home that were "concerning" to investigators.

WATCH | Authorities provide update on search for Nancy Guthrie

"We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime," Nanos said, without elaborating on what evidence was found.

Guthrie is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities have classified her as a missing vulnerable adult due to her age.

Nanos noted that Guthrie does not have good physical health, but he said she does not have any mental issues. He added that they’re using aircraft, drones and search dogs to look for her, and their homicide detectives are also investigating.

"This is a 84-year-old lady who suffers from some physical ailments — has some physical challenges, is in need of medication, medication that if she doesn't have in 24 hours it can be fatal," Nanos said. "So we make a plea to anyone who knows anything about this, has seen something, heard something to contact us."

PCSD is encouraging people with any helpful information to call 88-CRIME or police.