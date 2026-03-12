US cyberattack linked to Iran raises concerns about security on the home front

A cyberattack on U.S.-based medical technology company Stryker, reportedly linked to an Iranian-backed hacking group, is raising concerns about the safety of Americans at home as the war in Iran continues.

The attack on Wednesday wiped phones and computers tied to Stryker's global systems. The Wall Street Journal reported that the logo of an Iran-linked hacking group also appeared on the company's login pages.

Stryker said in a statement that it is working to ensure its electronic ordering system is back up and running as soon as possible.

"It is safe to communicate with Stryker employees and sales representatives by email and phone, and within your facility," the statement read. "We are committed to keeping our stakeholders informed as we manage this situation. There is nothing more important to us than the customers and patients we have."

The attack comes after the FBI issued a warning that Iran plotted to carry out a revenge attack on California using drones. The FBI has also warned that Iran has set up a significant network in Mexico and in South America.

While experts warn that large-scale attacks are very unlikely, the threat still exists. Daniel Byman, director of the Warfare, Irregular Threats and Terrorism program at CSIS, said the ongoing war is also raising new questions about how Iran may approach future attacks.

"In the past, Iran has been careful about attacks on the U.S. homeland — although there have been some plots," Byman said. "But there really is question right now, which is are the rules different? Is the all-out war changing how Iran approaches this? But I'm also looking at Iranian attacks on American and Israeli targets around the world. There Iran has been more aggressive over the years. We've seen Iran do attacks in places as different as Argentina and Bulgaria and southeast Asia. And of course there are a lot of Americans, there are a lot of American companies, there are a lot of Israeli and Jewish targets around the world and Iran in the past has been willing to attack these. And I think it's at least possible that they're trying to do so right now. The good news is there is a pretty aggressive counterterrorism effort to stop it, but unfortunately the terrorists only have to get lucky once."