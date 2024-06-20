Age in America: How to bridge generational gaps in the workplace

Scripps News is partnering with WorkingNation, a leading nonprofit media organization focused on issues impacting workers and employment in the U.S., to drive awareness of and action to address ageism in the workplace.

Mark Beal is a professor at Rutgers University and author of multiple books, including "Gen Z Graduates to Adulthood" and "Win the Job & Thrive in a Multigenerational Workplace." He joined Scripps News this week to examine how older Americans can bridge generational gaps as more younger professionals enter the workforce.

Watch the full interview in the video above.