Age in America: How to protect yourself from ageism in the workplace

The Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 protects certain applicants and employees who are 40 years old and up from discrimination based on age, but many Americans say they still face ageism in the workplace.

An AARP survey from 2023 found 41% of adults 40 years and older say they've experienced age-based discrimination at work in the past three years.

Plus, it's a growing problem, as older Americans make up more of the workforce. Data from Pew Research Center in December showed 19% of adults age 65 and older are employed in the U.S., up from just 12% in 1990.

So why is ageism still such a common form of discrimination at work? Joanna Lahey, Texas A&M University professor and expert on ageism in the workplace, and Thomas Vick, technology jobs expert at Robert Half with more than 17 years of experience in the staffing industry, joined Scripps News to dive deeper into the issue.

To hear tips on how older people can get the job they want, if employers can ask about age in the interview process and how to know if you've been a victim of ageism in the workplace, watch the video above.

