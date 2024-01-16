US strikes Houthi missile positions as attacks on shipping continue

U.S. forces destroyed a group of Houthi anti-ship missiles that were threatening shipping and U.S. Navy vessels in the Red Sea, the State Department said Tuesday.

The strike targeted four missiles that were ready to launch from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the State Department said.

Later in the day, another ballistic missile launched from Yemen struck a Maltese-flagged bulk carrier in international waters in the Red Sea, according to the State Department. The ship reported no injuries had occurred and that it was still seaworthy, and continued its travel.

The exchange comes a day after a Houthi-fired missile struck a U.S.-owned shipping vessel, and less than two days after another Houthi missile targeted an American destroyer.

"The Yemeni armed forces consider all American and British ships and warships participating in the aggression against our country as hostile targets," Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said on Monday in a statement claiming responsibility for Monday's attack on the shipping vessel.

The continued strikes are likely to escalate tensions over shipping security and regional conflict involving the U.S.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said in recent days that he "will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary."

