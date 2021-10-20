This Easy Vegetable Beef Soup Is Perfect Fall Comfort Food

Forget pumpkin-spice season. Here at Simplemost, we are all about soup season, and we can’t wait to break out our soup pots and start making every yummy soup recipe we can find.

Our new favorite? This recipe for Grandma’s Vegetable Beef Soup from AllRecipes. What we love about this particular vegetable beef soup recipe is that feels so homey and nurturing, like a hug in soup-form. If you’re cooking for someone who works outside, throw it in their thermos and it’ll pick them right up.

Best of all, it’s inexpensive and easy to put together. All you need is ground beef, tomato juice and the veggies of your choice. Think potatoes, green beans, corn, carrots and peas for a classic bowl of vegetable beef soup. This gently seasoned recipe features only salt, pepper and a pinch of ground ginger, but you can also use a bay leaf while you simmer your soup for even more flavor.

A Meat-Free Option

If vegetable beef soup is a little old hat for you — or you don’t eat meat — you can’t get much more healthy and nourishing than Cookie and Kate’s Quinoa Vegetable Soup recipe. When you are feeling a cold coming on or you just need something comforting and classic, this recipe will fill you up without weighing you down.

Made with quinoa, chickpeas, kale, and seasonal veggies like butternut squash, zucchini and yellow squash, this is a basic veggie soup recipe that will see you through fall and winter. Use your favorite veggies, swap out the veggie broth for chicken broth, reach for black beans instead of chickpeas: You can sub and supplement with ease once you get the basic recipe down.

One For The Vegans

Or try this recipe for Cozy At Home Spicy Any-Veggie Soup from Oh She Glows. Yes, this is one for all you picky-eaters out there. With this recipe, you can modify your soup to include whatever veggies you like and EXCLUDE all the ones you hate.

This soup is vegan and gluten-free, made with red lentils, coconut milk, coconut oil and apple cider vinegar. You can use sweet potatoes, squash, green beans, corn, cauliflower, peas and/or asparagus. The heat from this soup comes from two heaping teaspoons of red pepper flakes, but you can reduce it if that seems too spicy for you.

You can make this veggie soup recipe on the stovetop or in your Instant Pot. Find the recipe here.

Bold Vegetable Soup

If it’s bold flavor and spice you’re seeking, check out this recipe for Harira, which is a spiced Moroccan vegetable soup with chickpeas, cilantro and lemon. It comes from chef Joan Nathan and no one will be able to accuse this veggie soup of being routine! Made with turmeric, cumin, harissa, cilantro and lemons, this soup is creamy, spicy and rich: Perfect for sipping after a day at the pumpkin patch or for a portable lunch at the office.

A Soup Kids Will Love

Looking for a veggie soup recipe that will please the kids as well as the adults?

We like this recipe for Alphabet Vegetable Soup from Healthy Happy Mama. Made with sweet potato, cauliflower, peas, corn and alphabet-shaped pasta, this is a veggie soup recipe that you can feel good about serving your little ones.

Invite them to help with the chopping or stirring, and let them pick out their favorite veggies to add to the soup. After all, the more autonomy they feel over the recipe process, the more likely they will be to enjoy this healthy soup and ask for seconds!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.