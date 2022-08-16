Never Drink Lukewarm Coffee Again With This Warming Mug

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re anything like me, you pour a cup of coffee in the morning, have two sips and then set it down to get started on your day. Then, you completely forget about it until an hour later when you realize it’s gotten cold. Can you relate to this minor annoyance?

That’s why we love the idea of a warming mug. What a clever solution!

Smart warming mugs keep your coffee, or tea, perfectly warm — as though you’ve just poured a fresh cup. There’s a peaceful reassurance that when you’re using one, you know you’re going to enjoy every last drop of your drink at the exact temperature you desire. Unlike mugs that are simply insulated so they keep your drink hot longer, warming mugs are actually self-heating. They use technology for precise, wireless control. They may light up, have Bluetooth connectivity and even charge your other devices.

The Ember brand was specifically created years ago to keep hot drinks at the right temperature. The company claims its warming mug is the world’s first temperature-controlled mug. And right now, the metallic-finish 10-ounce size of the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 is available on Amazon for $149.95 in several colors.

While it’s more costly than a typical mug, this warming mug is essentially a mini-computer. You set and control your ideal drinking temperature through an app on your smartphone. Its listing says the warming mug intelligently “wakes up” when hot liquid is poured in and then “goes to sleep” when it’s not in use. When used without its coaster, your beverage stays heated for up to 1.5 hours. But it can stay hot all day when paired with its charging coaster.

The built-in LED light informs you when your beverage is heading up or cooling down, or when your battery needs to be charged. You can even personalize your LED colors. These mugs are designed to maintain a temperature range of 120-145 degrees Fahrenheit.

Ember mugs come highly rated with more than 1,400 5-star reviews. This product’s overall rating stands at 4.6 stars out of 5.

User Andria L. thinks it’s “Just. Brilliant.” She said, “Now you can sit and E N J O Y your hot beverage instead of trying to chug it down before it gets tepid and you no longer want to drink it. And it’s beautiful.”

Another customer was just as enthusiastic. “Purchased this as a gift for my mother for Mother’s Day, and ended up buying one for myself as well — and WOW! You never know you need this until you have it,” Z. Dean said. “It’s so easy to set up and use, but I love how it keeps my coffee at just the right temperature — now I don’t have to chug it before it gets cold and rather can sip away knowing it’ll stay warm and perfect for much longer. Easy to clean as well, which is great — it looks so sleek and beautiful that I always want it sparkling!”

You can also purchase the non-metallic versions of this smart mug for around $129.95.

Do you drink coffee or tea? Could you see yourself using this warming mug?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.