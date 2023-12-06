Watch Sylvester Stallone recreate Rocky scene with kid who knows every word

Sylvester Stallone recreated an iconic moment from his 2006 film “Rocky Balboa” with the help of a young fan.

Stallone, who was in Philadelphia to celebrate the city giving his famous character Rocky his very own holiday, seemed touched that the boy knew his film so intimately.

Philly has named Dec. 3 Rocky Day in honor of the character that immortalized the city on film. From running up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art to passing through the Italian Market and dining at Pat’s King of Steaks (yes, it’s a real place, and it’s still serving some of the city’s best cheesesteaks), “Rocky” made Philadelphia instantly recognizable across the globe and turned certain locales into tourist destinations.

As part of the celebration on Rocky Day, Stallone attended the opening of the Rocky Shop at Parkway Visitor Center Outpost, which is fittingly near the steps the film made famous at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

There is also a Rocky statue near the steps, which was given to the city by the star himself. In “Rocky II,” a statue of Rocky is placed in front of the Museum of Art.

After filming of the sequel wrapped, Stallone gave the statue to the city. Not everyone was pleased with the gift of public art, with some complaining that it was a movie prop. Despite critics’ objections, the Rocky statue was installed in 1982, and now a visit to the Rocky steps and the Rocky statue has brought many tourists to the city.

This includes a young fan named Ro, who has become famous on TikTok for his imitations of Hulk Hogan. But this time, Ro set his eyes on another prize: A meeting with Rocky himself.

In a video shared on his TikTok page @RoKnowsWrestling, you can see a young Ro approach Stallone as he stands in front of the Rocky statue. Immediately, Ro launches into Stallone’s monologue from 2006’s “Rocky Balboa.”

In the scene, Stallone is urging his son (played by Milo Ventimiglia) to toughen up and learn how to rebound from disappointment. As soon as Ro launches into the famous line “The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows,” Stallone immediately catches on and starts reciting the monologue with him.

Watch the interaction below on TikTok:

Ro seems like a fighter! We’re wondering which star he’ll surprise next.

