A blast of winter to impact Montana tonight

BOZEMAN – A quick shot of winter like weather to impact travel over Montana Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A shallow upper level disturbance is digging into the state producing areas of accumulating snow. All area mountain passes should see accumulations around 1”-5” tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 5 pm Tuesday to 9 am Wednesday.

Snow accumulations of 2”-5” is possible producing snow covered and icy road conditions and lower visibility.

Bozeman could also see several inches of snow tonight into Wednesday morning so plan on a slow-go morning commute from Bozeman Pass down into the valley floor. Big Sky could see over 6” of new snow and West Yellowstone could see several inches as well.

West of the divide there will be scattered snow bands passing through this region. This means snow will be hit and miss but regardless of where these bands set up wintry travel conditions should be planned for tonight into Wednesday morning.

The 6 to 10 day outlook shows a return to above to well above normal temperatures over Montana by this weekend into most of next week.

Precipitation outlook favors a slightly above normal chance for moisture across the far western counties but near to below normal chances for the rest of the state.

