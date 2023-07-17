A cold front Monday should push smoke out of the area short-term

Today's Forecast:

A large swath of smoke is lingering in central Montana with the fringes bleeding into parts of southwest Montana. A cold front will help move this smoke out of our region and could leave some spotty rain showers in the area for the late morning and early afternoon. While there is the potential for rain in the area, they will be limited. Highs will stay in the 80s for most of the area with winds between 15-30 mph into the evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 85; Low: 49. Spotty rain showers are possible through the early afternoon with a gusty southwest wind between 10-20 mph with gusts approaching 30 mph.

BUTTE: High: 81; Low: 45. Late morning showers with breezy conditions today. Temperatures will spike for the late afternoon.

DILLON: High: 86; Low: 48. Mostly cloudy to start with a spotty chance for a shower early before clearing during the afternoon and evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 79; Low: 40. Slight chance of a passing shower for the late afternoon before clearing skies should be expected for the evening.

Smoke in the area

A deep area of smoke covered the region for the morning extending back to southwest Montana. A cold front will move through the area and help push that smoke out of the area for the short term. That smoke is forecast to slowly return this week though in lower values. We will monitor that return and keep tabs on air quality values.