A cooler weather pattern coming soon to SW Montana

BOZEMAN – Hot and dry as long as we continue to sit under a large stalled High-pressure ridge over the Pacific NW and Northern Rockies.

Temperatures will remain around 10 degrees or more above normal Thursday but slowly falling beginning Friday and dropping to normal levels by late weekend into early next week.

The reason for the slight cooling trend is an upper-level disturbance with cooler air will pass through the region and could produce a few showers and isolated thunderstorms mostly on Monday and Tuesday.

Some good news about next week's weather pattern to finally see a break from the extreme heat.