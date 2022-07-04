Watch Now
A few isolated t-storms for the 4th

Posted at 8:23 AM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 10:23:50-04

Today's Forecast: The 4th of July forecast looks pretty good overall with a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible especially west of the divide for the afternoon. Highs will range between low 70s to low 80s with a southwest wind between 5-15 mph.

BOZEMAN: High: 78; Low: 53. Rain chances will fade today with just a slim chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

BUTTE: High: 72; Low: 46. Area showers and thunderstorms are possible after 1 PM through the middle afternoon. Highs will be tempered slightly with those few shower chances.

DILLON: High: 75; Low: 51. Very slim chance for rain on your 4th of July with highs in the middle 70s under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 74; Low: 53. Morning showers will fade and we will see a few thunderstorms late in the afternoon in the mountains before skies clear tonight.

