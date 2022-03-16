A few rounds of snow possible Wednesday afternoon

BOZEMAN – The atmosphere is slightly unstable Wednesday afternoon and scattered bands of snow are developing as expected over western Montana.

Some of these bands of snow could produce lightning and thunder but the biggest hazard will be brief moderate snow, low visibility and wet roads that could turn icy.

After sunset the atmosphere will calm down and look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures by Thursday morning. There is a slight chance for lower valley fog by Thursday morning.

St. Patrick’s Day weather over SW Montana is dry and mild by afternoon. Most areas will have mostly sunny skies. Great weather pattern for festive activities.

The next cold front to impact the region will arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning. Another quick hit of snow and wind and a very brief cool down Sunday.

