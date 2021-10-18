A few showers along the MT/ID state line tonight

BOZEMAN – Slightly cooler temperatures for most of Montana Monday. A weak trough with an upper-level Low is sitting over northern Utah Monday afternoon. This disturbance will produce a few rain or snow showers over the southern tip of SW Montana Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Monida Pass over to Raynolds Pass and in the West Yellowstone area could see periods of rain or snow Monday evening into Tuesday morning. This could produce some wet roads at pass level and possible icing by early Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week should be near normal for temperatures with a slight rise again by the end of the week.

The next weather maker could impact the region by Sunday into Monday of next week with rain or snow and colder temperatures.