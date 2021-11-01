A few showers in your Tuesday forecast

BOZEMAN – A cold start to the day for most of Montana but we didn’t break any record lows. Cold air settled in over Montana this past weekend and continued into Monday morning.

Monday night into Tuesday morning temperatures should be closer to normal as a Pacific disturbance will bring increasing clouds and possibly a few rain or snow showers by Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon for SW Montana.

Mountain passes on the MT/ID state line could see some minor snow accumulations and possibly some wintry travel conditions.

The rest of SW Montana could see a few rain or snow showers as well Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon but travel impacts are not expected.

A slow warming trend is coming beginning Tuesday with above to well above normal temperatures by Thursday. Some lower valleys could see low 60s Thursday afternoon.

A cold front will bring another chance for some light rain or snow Thursday evening into Friday morning along with a slight dip in temperatures.