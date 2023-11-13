A few showers Wednesday into Thursday

BOZEMAN – A strong SW flow aloft will continue to produce well above normal temperatures for Tuesday and a slight dip by Wednesday and Thursday.

A weak disturbance could produce a few showers Wednesday morning and again Thursday morning with higher mountain snow and valley showers.

High-pressure will rebuild by Friday into Saturday and kick temperatures up into the 50s again for most of Montana.

Looking into the early next week, a pattern change is coming and that means cooler temperatures return and most likely several chances for accumulating snow.