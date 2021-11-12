A few showers with a warmer but gusty Saturday

Today's Forecast: Scattered ice and snow will still impact the morning drive in much of southwest Montana this morning. Temperatures are expected to climb to near 50° by the afternoon as a warm front moves through the area and brings a few isolated showers to the region. Mountains in southwest Montana may pick up some light snow early Saturday before gusty winds take over for your Saturday with gusts approaching 30-40 mph at times.

BOZEMAN: High: 50; Low: 39. Cool clouds with a few spotty showers expected as a warm front drives through the area. Showers are possible through early Saturday though gusty winds will pick up out of the west most of Saturday afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 52; Low: 35. Temperatures will climb quickly back to the 50s for the afternoon with light southwest winds. Expect a warm weekend with gusty west winds for Saturday.

DILLON: High: 53; Low: 38 Warmer but cloudy for the afternoon with clearing skies during the evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 38; Low: 33. Milder temperatures with a few snowflakes possible. Warm temperatures are in place for the evening with lows near freezing.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK : Winds will pick up for your Saturday as we see gusts near 30-40 mph out of the west to southwest through the late morning until near sunset. Winds will be gusty for most of the state for your Saturday, and we are expecting to see temperatures climb to near 60° by early next week before another blast of cold air moves in by Tuesday bringing scattered snow and rain showers back to the region.