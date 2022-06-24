A few thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening

BOZEMAN – A cooler NW flow aloft behind a passing cold front developed over most of Montana Friday. There is a limited amount of moisture and afternoon thunderstorms are developing in southern Beaverhead, Madison, and Gallatin counties.

As these storms drift eastward they will become stronger and possible severe thunderstorms could develop between Livingston and Billings Friday afternoon and evening.

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible over SW Montana Friday afternoon and evening but should be on the weaker side and short-lived.

Heading into the weekend a new High-pressure ridge will build over the region. At first this will produce a cool NW flow but eventually a warm to hot SW flow aloft will develop beginning Sunday with temperatures reaching the 80s and 90s by next Tuesday.