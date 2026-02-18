A little more snow and continued cold

BOZEMAN – Arctic air now covers the entire state while Pacific storms pass south of Montana wrapping bands of moisture up into the state.

The combination of snow and cold will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A third Pacific storm will remain well south of Montana Thursday into Friday,but this will continue to hold the colder air over Montana.

This weekend a warming trend will begin on Saturday and a rapid rise in temperatures will develop by Monday. In fact, some of us could surge into the 50s early next week.

A Winter Weather Advisory is up for valleys and mountains over SW Montana through Wednesday evening. Accumulating snow, localized areas of blowing snow, and bitter cold temperatures will linger over SW Montana.

