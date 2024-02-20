Watch Now
A mild and dry pattern this week

Posted at 1:20 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 15:20:53-05

BOZEMAN – A short and sweet forecast for the rest of the week. Mild and mostly dry!

Temperatures will be running around 5 to 10 degrees above normal with most lower valleys reaching the low 40s and classic windy valleys could see lower 50s.

There is only a slight chance for a quick passing shower or mountain flakes with the jet stream out of the WSW through the Friday. A weakening Pacific storm remains parked along the west coast and could send a very limited amount of moisture through SW Montana.

