Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A mild Monday with 90s expected this week in SW Montana

Sensational afternoon.jpg
KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather
Sensational afternoon.jpg
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 12:27:03-04

Today's Forecast: Monday will be a sensational afternoon with plenty of sunshine and a light northwest wind between 5-10 mph. Look for highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Clear skies are on tap for the evening with lows in the 40s and 50s for the region.

BOZEMAN: High: 80; Low: 53. Sunny and mild with a light breeze through the afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 77; Low: 50. Sensational sunshine and a light wind out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

DILLON: High: 79; Low: 48. Cloudless skies and a light wind are expected through the day.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 78; Low: 42. Temperatures are expected to stay mild with clear skies through the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover