A mild Monday with 90s expected this week in SW Montana

Today's Forecast: Monday will be a sensational afternoon with plenty of sunshine and a light northwest wind between 5-10 mph. Look for highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Clear skies are on tap for the evening with lows in the 40s and 50s for the region.

BOZEMAN: High: 80; Low: 53. Sunny and mild with a light breeze through the afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 77; Low: 50. Sensational sunshine and a light wind out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

DILLON: High: 79; Low: 48. Cloudless skies and a light wind are expected through the day.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 78; Low: 42. Temperatures are expected to stay mild with clear skies through the afternoon.