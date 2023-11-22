A shot of snow and wind Thursday

BOZEMAN – A strong cold front will pass through Montana tonight into Thursday producing areas of snow and localized gusty winds.

There is a slight chance for lower valley rainfall Wednesday afternoon and evening that will chance to light snow overnight and that can produce ice and black ice on roadways.

Mountain passes will see the best chance for accumulating snowfall through Friday morning.

The storm should intensify over Wyoming Thursday into Friday, right now there are Winter Storm Watches up for Wyoming and that will most likely be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory soon.

The National Weather Service has SW Montana under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Wednesday night through early Friday morning. This includes I-15 and I-90 and all area mountain passes and lower valleys. Estimated snow amounts should be around 1”-2” for lower valleys with wind gusts to 40 mph. Higher elevations could see over 6” and possibly up to or over a foot of snow for the highest peaks.

After the storm exits the region Friday, temperatures will be trending colder than normal through the weekend.