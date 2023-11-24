Above normal temperatures return next week

BOZEMAN – A northerly flow aloft is producing cold temperatures over Montana and with a 10 to 20 mph wind feels like temperature is even colder.

A slow warming trend begins Saturday, although temperatures will remain cooler than normal Saturday. By Sunday, temperatures should rise to normal levels and by early next week we should be slightly above normal.

A mostly dry pattern is also likely through the end of next week. The only exception is a slight chance for mountain snow over central Montana Saturday night into Sunday.