Above normal temperatures return to Montana beginning Thursday

BOZEMAN – A Pacific storm system is passing through Montana Tuesday afternoon producing mostly stronger surface wind gusts with very little to no moisture.

This system will continue to push off to the east and should be exiting western Montana by this evening. Beginning Wednesday High-pressure will slowly rebuild over the region and kickoff another warming and drying trend through the beginning of the weekend.

There are HIGH WIND WARNINGS and Wind Advisories up through the early evening hours tonight. Peak gusts over 60 mph are possible along the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent plains into central and north central Montana down into Big Timber and Livingston.

The Butte/Blackfoot region could continue to see peak gusts over 45 mph through 6 pm Tuesday.

Temperatures will once again rise into the upper 60s to the mid 70s Thursday through Saturday. This is well above normal for this time of year.

The unseasonably warm and dry weather will come to an end by Sunday. A colder core Pacific storm will drag in much cooler air and widespread moisture by early next week. There could be some lower valley snowfall next week so plan accordingly if you are traveling.