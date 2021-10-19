Active weather pattern returns next week

BOZEMAN – A small but potent little storm system is impacting central Wyoming Tuesday afternoon. Widespread rain and snow with an upper-level Low and trough will stay well south of Montana for the rest of the day and should continue to drift away from Montana with little to no impacts locally.

Temperatures are trending slightly cooler with the trough over the central Rockies but look for a gradual warming trend for the rest of the week.

Looking ahead the weather pattern will finally begin to get a lot more active for the western U.S. this weekend into next week.

Numerous storms will produce widespread rain and higher mountain snow across the Pacific NW, west coast, and central and northern Rockies. Some storms will be weak but others will be much stronger. If you have travel plans late weekend and all next week look for periods of mountain snow, gusty winds, and colder temperatures, especially over mountain passes.