Active weather pattern this weekend across the region

BOZEMAN – An active weather pattern this weekend will bring snow and wind to most areas of the state.

The higher probability for moderate to heavy snow will be along the Montana – Idaho – Wyoming state lines.

There are numerous winter weather highlights up for snow and high wind gusts.

As of Friday afternoon, there are no highlights up for SW Montana but all mountain passes will see snow and gusty winds creating difficult travel conditions this weekend.

A stronger cold front will pass through Saturday producing the best chance for snow and gusty surface winds especially by late morning into late afternoon Saturday.

Another shot of moisture is possible Sunday afternoon and evening.