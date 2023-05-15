Afternoon rumbles in the forecast for a few days

BOZEMAN – A large High-pressure ridge is building over most of the western and central U.S. this week producing near normal temperatures for the next couple of days and well above normal temperatures by the weekend.

There is some weak moisture over the cental and northern Rockies when combined with stronger surface heating could add some lift and produce weak afternoon thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the best day for late afternoon showers and thunderstorms across SW Montana. Some storms could produce brief heavy rain, small hail, strong outflow wind gusts and of course lightning.