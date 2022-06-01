Afternoon rumbles will be your daily pattern through the weekend

BOZEMAN – It appears we will be stuck in a pattern that is favorable for afternoon showers and thunderstorms through early next week.

Big picture shows a stalled upper-level trough off the Pacific NW coast and a High-pressure ridge over the central Rockies. This sets up a SW flow aloft paving the way for continuous moisture from the offshore Low to move inland.

Thursday appears to be very weak and isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Friday should be the day for stronger thunderstorms and again Saturday. Some of the stronger thunderstorms could produce brief heavy rain, small hail, strong outflow wind gusts and frequent lightning.

Temperatures should remain seasonal with a slight cool down by early next week.

Mornings should be mostly dry with afternoon thunderstorms every day. Plan accordingly if you are trying to avoid storms.