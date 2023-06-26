Watch Now
Afternoon thunderstorms will continue for several more days over SW Montana

Posted at 1:11 PM, Jun 26, 2023
BOZEMAN – A trough of Low-pressure continues to sit over the Pacific NW producing a SW flow aloft over most of Montana. This pattern has been producing late afternoon thunderstorms for several days and is likely to continue through Wednesday.

Some of the slower moving thunderstorms could produce localized heavy rainfall. If this occurs, look for runoff flooding around smaller streams, urban flooding, and possible flooding in poor drainage areas.

The pattern will begin to warm and dry by the end of the week into the upcoming weekend.

