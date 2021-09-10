Air quality alerts are up for most of Montana Friday afternoon

BOZEMAN – Air quality issues continue to be the primary concern heading into the weekend. Friday afternoon an “ Air Quality Alert ” is up for most of Montana.

Air quality ratings range from Moderate to Unhealthy for most reporting stations statewide. Smoke is coming from wildfires as far away as California and local fires near Wisdom.

An upper-level disturbance is pushing into NW Montana Friday afternoon and behind this storm we hope to see a slight improvement in air quality.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to be more widespread over NW Montana and only isolated for SW Montana Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Another weak front will pass through Sunday night into Monday morning and could produce a few isolated showers.

Despite a couple of systems passing through the region these are not strong enough to end this ongoing fire season. We are patiently waiting for cooler weather and our first snowstorms which may not come until October.

