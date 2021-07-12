Air quality issues continue to impact SW Montana

BOZEMAN – Wildfire smoke is the main concern this week for most of Montana. The worst smoke is across the western counties and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality has an AIR QUALITY ALERT up until further notice (see graphic).

kbzk

Try and limit your outdoor exposure as much as possible as particulate levels at times have been rated in the unhealthy range.

There could be some short-term relief in wildfire smoke Tuesday, as an upper-level disturbance moves through the state. This could bring some showers and isolated thunderstorms late Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon, but winds aloft could temporarily shift out of the North or East. This will push the thickest smoke away from our area Tuesday afternoon. Unfortunately, the flow will return out of the west to SW Wednesday and that will likely allow thicker smoke to impact SW Montana.

kbzk

Temperatures will be slightly cooler Tuesday and Wednesday with this disturbance passing through the state but should quickly jump back into the 90s by Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

