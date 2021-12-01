All-time December record highs today in SW Montana

BOZEMAN – This is one of those unique weather events that come around once in a great while. As expected today was a warm and very windy day. There are numerous daily record highs to report but there are also several all-time December record highs to report.

As of 1pm maximum temperatures have reached the upper 50s to the upper 60s in SW Montana. As I write this report at 1 pm daily record highs have been reached in Belgrade, Butte, Dillon, and Helena. I will have the official highs for today and a complete look at all the record highs tonight at 5:30 pm and 10 pm on KXLF and KBZK.

New all-time December record highs have also occurred for Belgrade, Dillon, and Helena. More to come with my full weather forecast at 5:30 pm and 10 pm.

A strong West to SW flow aloft combined with very strong surface winds is the reason for the unseasonably warm temperatures today.

There are high wind highlights up through Thursday.

The Livingston to Big Timber region is under a HIGH WIND WARNING through Thursday morning. Peak gusts between 60 and 80 mph are occurring and creates dangerous crosswind conditions on I-90.

Most of central Montana is also under a HIGH WIND WARNING through this evening. Peak gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front have been reported between 80 to 100+ mph. This is also creating a critical fire weather hazard as grass fires are burning out of control in central Montana.

The Butte-Blackfoot region is also under a WIND ADVISORY through Thursday evening. Peak wind gusts between 30 to 50 mph are possible but for higher mountain passes like MacDonald Pass peak gusts over 60 mph are possible.

Another round of record highs are possible again Thursday.