Another cold front to produce snow and blowing snow Thursday into Friday

BOZEMAN – The next weather maker is a cold front dropping SE through British Columbia, Canada today and should pass through Montana from NW to SE Thursday into Friday.

This will bring another shot of snow with travel impacts likely for most mountain passes especially along the MT/ID state line. There are several winter weather advisories up from Look Out Pass to Island Park, ID.

The National Weather Service issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from Missoula to Look Out Pass and across central Idaho Thursday morning through Friday morning. Snow accumulations around 3”-6” is possible for Look Out and Lolo passes along with some blowing snow.

kbzk

The National Weather Service has a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY up now through Friday morning across Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming including Yellowstone National Park. General snow accumulations around 2”-8” are likely along with gusty winds and areas of blowing snow.

kbzk

SW Montana will see scattered off and on snow showers Thursday through Friday with most mountain passes picking up several inches of snow and blowing snow will also be a travel hazard. Lower valleys could see some light snow at times and watch for blowing snow in wind prone areas with reduced visibility.

kbzk

This system will exit the region by Friday afternoon and as skies clear temperatures will be trending much colder by Saturday morning. In fact, look for below zero temperatures to start the new year.

A short-lived warming trend begins Sunday and we could see max temperatures rise to near normal levels Monday before another shot of snow and cold returns Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

The Climate Prediction Center 8 to 14 temperature and precipitation outlook is calling for more of the same through mid-January. There is a high probability for colder than normal temperatures and above normal precipitation to occur over most of the state.

kbzk