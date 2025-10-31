Another high wind event this weekend

BOZEMAN – Another windy weather pattern across Montana this weekend. Areas east of the divide should see the strongest peak wind gusts but in general the entire state could see gusts over 40 mph.

High wind highlights have been issued across most of central Montana with possible peak wind gusts up to or over 60 mph Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

Locally, the strongest peak wind gusts are likely along the Madison River including Ennis and Norris Hill along with northern Gallatin County. A High Wind Watch is up from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. Peak wind gusts in the watch area could reach 60 mph.

The Livingston area is under a Wind Advisory with peak gusts up to 60 mph possible Saturday into Sunday.

Temperatures will be unseasonably warm with the blustery conditions on Saturday with most lower valleys reaching the mid 60s Saturday. A cold front will push through the state Saturday evening and behind the front temperatures will be cooling into the 40s and low 50s on Sunday.

